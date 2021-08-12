John Violette, Sr., 87, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

John was born February 2, 1934, in Palo Alto, California to the late Homer Newton Violette and Amy Zwemer Violette.

He was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Nederland.

John proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

John belonged to the Antique Auto Club of America and the Model A Ford Club.

John loved working his 12-acre farm that included raising cows, chickens, and the occasional turkey.

He also enjoyed his vegetable garden which he maintained year-round.

He loved working with his hands, could fix just about anything, and was generous to aid a friend in need.

He loved grilling outdoors and entertaining his friends and family.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his children, John Violette, Jr. of Houston, TX; Patti Laxton of New York; Cathy Rowan of Spring, TX; 7 grandchildren, Ken Laxton, Susan Laxton, Derek Laxton, Amy Laxton, Andy Rowan, Dalton Rowan and Haley Bundick; and 4 great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is his daughter Debbie Violette of Port Acres, TX

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County in Nederland.