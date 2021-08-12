expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2021

MARY MEAUX — We’d do well in a zombie apocalypse

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:04 am Thursday, August 12, 2021

We have a lot to worry about in this world right now.

There’s the current pandemic, which is nothing to laugh about. There’s climate change, the threat of hurricanes and the general worry of making it paycheck to paycheck.

I found another thing to worry about while sifting through the plethora of email I receive daily at work — the zombie apocalypse.

It seems if there would ever be a zombie apocalypse — you know, the undead shuffling around mindlessly while wearing dirty, holey clothes and looking for food in the form of live humans or animals — Texas would not be a god place to be.

A California based company created a list of the best and worst cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse. Huntington Beach, California made the top place to survive followed by cities in Washington, Colorado and, shall I say it? Florida.

But the poor folks in the Texas cities of Brownsville, Mesquite and Laredo are goners for having landed in the worst places list.

The criteria for avoiding the munching monsters is ranked by highest share of population in good health, highest share of available homes with basements or bunkers, most hunting-gear stores per 100,000 living residents, best trail access and more military bases.

But I think we’d do pretty good here in our area.

Ok, so we don’t have basements here in the south with being close to sea level and all but we have the waterway and who needs trails when you have a population of people who, for generations, have lived off the land. We have fish and game here.

Hunting gear stores? We have those here and we have pawn shops as well.

And I’m sure with the amount of gyms in the area there are people in good physical condition. Put yourself together a team. Get the people in good shape together with those who can fish and hunt and find a safe place to hole up for shelter and bam, we’re surviving.

Need tips to survive the zombie apocalypse? The Centers for Disease Control has a tongue-in-cheek blog, posted in 2011, with a brief history of zombies, a list of necessary items; think- a gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable food, tools first aid supplies.

And don’t forget to pick a meeting place for your family and know your emergency contacts and plan an evacuation route.

I believe this CDC list came out in the early days of AMC’s The Walking Dead (yes, I’m still a big fan). Of all the movie and TV zombies — Zombieland, World War Z, Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead, 28 Days Later, Shaun of the Dead, the list goes on, though I prefer the slow zombies.

At least I can outrun them.

Mary Meaux is a news reporter at The Port Arthur News. She can be reached at mary.meaux@panews.com

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

MARY MEAUX — We’d do well in a zombie apocalypse

STEVEN RANDALL — CASA needs volunteer help advocating for local children

Dr. RAMAMOHANA REDDY APPAMMAGARI — Everyday chemicals contribute to air pollution mortality

Kobe Langston King

Local

Sentencing awaits Port Arthur teen who pleaded guilty to shooting during violent carjacking

Local

Neighbors surprised when quiet Port Arthur neighborhood rocked by violence, killing

Local

Possible category one hurricane forming; forecasters outline timeline for impact

Local

2 deaths, 42 COVID cases reported in Mid & South County

Local

Nederland motorcyclist dies days after recent crash, police say

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial’s C-Jay Cunanan leads band by example through personal discipline

Lifestyle

PHOTO GALLERY — Plaque unveiled to honor Port Arthur Marine Lt. Adam Ernest Simpson Jr. killed in Vietnam

Local

Federal grand jury indicts another person in Jake’s Fireworks case

Groves

Groves police arrest 2 men with reportedly more than kilo of meth

High School Sports

Memorial sack expert Christian Thomas shares why it’s so important to arrive at “money time”

Local

Port Arthur Police: Man stabbed in pelvic region doesn’t want criminal case pursued

Beaumont

Alleged thief caught when Chick-fil-A sauce falls from pants

Lifestyle

PHOTO GALLERY — Golden Triangle Emergency talks adopt-a-senior program

Local

911 gets call of person running down street; Port Arthur Police now working homicide investigation

Local

Woman stabbed in Port Arthur is pressing charges, police say

High School Sports

Nederland’s Katie Perez ready for big senior season; even spent summer vacation working out

Columns

ASK A COP — What to do if you are in a crash on private property

Check this Out

Locals mourn loss, share stories of “kind and friendly” Msgr. Ken Greig

Education

PNGISD Superintendent: Classroom sanitizing, other COVID-protection measures will continue

Local

Port Arthur man opts for jury trial over shooting death plea; August jury trials canceled

Local

Former Nederland councilman talks COVID death of family member

Beaumont

Vehicles crash into active construction zone, 1 construction worker killed

Local

Tropical storm development increases, according to National Weather Service

Check this Out

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Check out True Scoops, Avocado reset, Zyn & Piedaho