August 12, 2021

PHOTOS — Life-saving body armor donated to Sheriff’s Office K9s; see how you can support effort

By PA News

Published 11:58 am Thursday, August 12, 2021

We are very excited to announce Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Officers Mygo, Duc, Chucky and Youp are set to receive donations of body armor.

Their partners, Deputy Brigitte Hazleton, Deputy Crain, Deputy Edgar and Corrections Officer Cormier, utilize their K-9 partners daily on patrol and in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9s Mygo, Duc, Chucky and Youp will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vests are sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of the Donald E. Fike Family Foundation and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,349 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

Crystal Holmes is the public information officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. She can be reached at cholmes@co.jefferson.tx.us.

