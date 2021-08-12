expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2021

STEVEN RANDALL — CASA needs volunteer help advocating for local children

By PA News

Published 12:03 am Thursday, August 12, 2021

CASA of Southeast Texas has a goal of providing a volunteer for every foster child in Jefferson County to represent the child’s best interest in cases of abuse and neglect.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southeast Texas, Inc. is a nonprofit service organization that recruits, trains and supervises a diverse group of community volunteers, appointed by the courts for abused and neglected children in the pursuit of safe, permanent homes.

Since COVID-19, CASA has not stopped advocating for children.

There have been more removals, and CASA needs volunteers now more than ever. Without CASA volunteers, the children have no voice.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA advocate, the next training class is scheduled during the month of September.

Please contact us for more information. Apply today at casasetx.org.

For more information about being an advocate, contact the CASA office at 409-832-CASA (2272).

— Steven Randall, training and recruitment coordinator

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

MARY MEAUX — We’d do well in a zombie apocalypse

STEVEN RANDALL — CASA needs volunteer help advocating for local children

Dr. RAMAMOHANA REDDY APPAMMAGARI — Everyday chemicals contribute to air pollution mortality

Kobe Langston King

Local

Sentencing awaits Port Arthur teen who pleaded guilty to shooting during violent carjacking

Local

Neighbors surprised when quiet Port Arthur neighborhood rocked by violence, killing

Local

Possible category one hurricane forming; forecasters outline timeline for impact

Local

2 deaths, 42 COVID cases reported in Mid & South County

Local

Nederland motorcyclist dies days after recent crash, police say

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial’s C-Jay Cunanan leads band by example through personal discipline

Lifestyle

PHOTO GALLERY — Plaque unveiled to honor Port Arthur Marine Lt. Adam Ernest Simpson Jr. killed in Vietnam

Local

Federal grand jury indicts another person in Jake’s Fireworks case

Groves

Groves police arrest 2 men with reportedly more than kilo of meth

High School Sports

Memorial sack expert Christian Thomas shares why it’s so important to arrive at “money time”

Local

Port Arthur Police: Man stabbed in pelvic region doesn’t want criminal case pursued

Beaumont

Alleged thief caught when Chick-fil-A sauce falls from pants

Lifestyle

PHOTO GALLERY — Golden Triangle Emergency talks adopt-a-senior program

Local

911 gets call of person running down street; Port Arthur Police now working homicide investigation

Local

Woman stabbed in Port Arthur is pressing charges, police say

High School Sports

Nederland’s Katie Perez ready for big senior season; even spent summer vacation working out

Columns

ASK A COP — What to do if you are in a crash on private property

Check this Out

Locals mourn loss, share stories of “kind and friendly” Msgr. Ken Greig

Education

PNGISD Superintendent: Classroom sanitizing, other COVID-protection measures will continue

Local

Port Arthur man opts for jury trial over shooting death plea; August jury trials canceled

Local

Former Nederland councilman talks COVID death of family member

Beaumont

Vehicles crash into active construction zone, 1 construction worker killed

Local

Tropical storm development increases, according to National Weather Service

Check this Out

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Check out True Scoops, Avocado reset, Zyn & Piedaho