expand
Ad Spot

August 13, 2021

Timothy Tyson

Timothy Tyson

By PA News

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

Timothy Tyson, 78, a resident of Port Arthur, TX and a native of Monroe, LA, departed peacefully on July 30, 2021, at 11:55 a.m. at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont following a short illness.

Timothy was born to the late Walter & Pearl Tyson on March 31, 1943, in Monroe, LA. He was the youngest of 12 siblings that preceeded him in death.

Timothy leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Mercedes K. Tyson of 52 years; two daughters, Larkynn E. Price, De’Boria D. Davis; two sons, Gerald Eulian Jr., and Clarence K. Eulian, Sr.; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Mr. Tyson spent four years in the United States Army.

As he left the Army and moved to Port Arthur, he became employed with Southern Union Gas for 35 years until he retired.

During his retirement, he spent countless hours fishing and watching The Young and the Restless and football.

Timothy was a faithful member of Christian Faith Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Airon Reynolds Jr., then under the leadership of Pastor Albert Moses, where he served as a dedicated & faithful Deacon.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will be Monday, August 16, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur man rises from addiction to minister, writes Christian book along the way

Port Arthur homicide victim’s cause of death unknown; autopsies backed up at county morgue

Hidden treasures, health products & whole lot more found inside The Crow’s Nest

PHOTO GALLERY — Students get started on first day across Nederland ISD

Local

Port Arthur man rises from addiction to minister, writes Christian book along the way

Local

Port Arthur homicide victim’s cause of death unknown; autopsies backed up at county morgue

Business

Hidden treasures, health products & whole lot more found inside The Crow’s Nest

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — Students get started on first day across Nederland ISD

High School Sports

PNG ready for competitive West Orange-Stark squad; quarterback Cole Crippen debuting

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8

Beaumont

Beaumont prisoner dies Thursday after being found unresponsive

Local

Spill in Port Arthur followed deputy noticing 18-wheeler leak

Education

3 Memorial students test positive for COVID

Local

Mother convicted of murder after 18-month-old dies; death linked to meth

High School Sports

Solidifying rosters following scrimmage key for Nederland & Hamshire-Fannett

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD outlines community track upgrades, timelines

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur students return to school; Superintendent pleads for mask use

Local

Port Arthur teen admits to violent carjacking, may get life sentence

Local

Extended hours Nederland vaccination site planned next week

High School Sports

Titans coach talks scrimmage plan for starters, JV athletes

Local

Neighbors surprised when quiet Port Arthur neighborhood rocked by violence, killing

Local

Nederland motorcyclist dies days after recent crash, police say

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 4-10

Local

Possible category one hurricane forming; forecasters outline timeline for impact

Local

2 deaths, 42 COVID cases reported in Mid & South County

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial’s C-Jay Cunanan leads band by example through personal discipline

Lifestyle

PHOTO GALLERY — Plaque unveiled to honor Port Arthur Marine Lt. Adam Ernest Simpson Jr. killed in Vietnam

Local

Federal grand jury indicts another person in Jake’s Fireworks case