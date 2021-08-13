Beaumont prisoner dies Thursday after being found unresponsive

BEAUMONT — At approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, inmate Michael Fossler was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary in Beaumont, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Responding staff arrived and initiated life-saving measures, authorities said, and staff members requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued.

Fossler was transported by EMS to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, and was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital staff Thursday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger, authorities said.

Fossler was a 33-year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Texas

to a 41-month sentence for felon in possession of a firearm.

He had been in custody at USP Beaumont since July 13.

USP Beaumont is a Hhigh security facility that houses 1,359 male offenders.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.