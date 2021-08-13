Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8:

Anthony Ford, 46, other agency warrant(s)

Giovani Escamilla, 34, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches police responded to the following calls from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8:

Aug. 2

Theft was reported in the 2700 block of 13 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Greenwillow.

Aug. 3

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia and Fourth Street.

Aug. 4

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.

Theft was reported in the 800 block of Macarthur.

Aug. 5

No reports

Aug. 6

An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of Maple.

Aug. 7

An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Dallas.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 10 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession identifying information was reported in the 2100 block of Nall.

Aug. 8