Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8:
- Anthony Ford, 46, other agency warrant(s)
- Giovani Escamilla, 34, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches police responded to the following calls from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8:
Aug. 2
- Theft was reported in the 2700 block of 13th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Greenwillow.
Aug. 3
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia and Fourth Street.
Aug. 4
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Macarthur.
Aug. 5
- No reports
Aug. 6
- An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of Maple.
Aug. 7
- An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Dallas.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 10th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession identifying information was reported in the 2100 block of Nall.
Aug. 8
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Ninth Street.