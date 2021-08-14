expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2021

From left to right: Jennifer Lopez, Ruby Perez, Maria Fernandez and Victoria Gutierrez are ready to take the Eagles to the next level. Chris Moore/The News

Bob Hope Eagles volleyball has eyes on state title

By Chris Moore

Published 12:09 am Saturday, August 14, 2021

For the past two years, the Bob Hope volleyball team finished third in the state tournament. This year, the Eagles have a veteran group with their eyes on taking the next step.

“I have had most of the girls since they were in eighth grade,” Head Coach Christian Cruz said. “I think all of the years we have worked together are showing. The first game we played a little slow, but we came from behind to win 3-0. I feel positive about this year.”

Cruz said his first goal for the season is earning the top seed in the tournament.

“I think this year we can win it all,” he said.

Senior Victoria Gutierrez is the setter for the Eagles and one of the team’s leaders.

“She is an excellent server and her sets are very clean,” Cruz said.

On the outside, the Eagles feature sisters Paris Lopez and Jennifer Lopez.

“Jennifer can pass and spike from different positions on the court,” Cruz said. “They have been very effective. When nobody is putting the ball in, Victoria will set it and make it happen. She is also a strong server.”

The team has seven returning seniors this season.

“We are coming in strong this season,” Jennifer Lopez said. “We are very confident in the progress we have been making.”

The Eagles will face some stiff competition when they play Sabine Pass and Lighthouse Home School.

“I am anxious for the game against Sabine Pass,” Cruz said. “I want to see where I am. I am looking forward to all of the district games. I think after the Lighthouse game, we will be able to plan what we are going to do for the rest of the season.”

Gutierrez said the team is aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

“We know how to work well with each other,” she said. “We know where each other are on the court and I think that will help us a lot.”

The Eagles take on Sabine Pass Tuesday at home. The game starts at 6 p.m..

“That is the level we are going to see in state,” Cruz said. “I want to see how they play. We haven’t played Sabine Pass in a year. Last year, we lost a game to Lighthouse.”

Cruz said he hopes the competition will lead his players towards their goal.

“After working these five years with them, I think we are ready to be state champions,” he said. “…They know what I expect from them. I think the experience is going to help them… The players I have this year are the ones I expected to have last year and they couldn’t play. We should have a more solid team this year. They are also more mature.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Demolition of Port Neches school reveals incredible underground historical find

Quick reactions, analysis following 1st scrimmages from Nederland, Memorial & PNG

ON THE MENU — Take a shot at excitement with Lacuna Tequila Bar

Broncos beat writer talks path for Memorial star Kary Vincent Jr. to make NFL team

Check this Out

Demolition of Port Neches school reveals incredible underground historical find

Beaumont

ON THE MENU — Take a shot at excitement with Lacuna Tequila Bar

College/Pro Sports

Broncos beat writer talks path for Memorial star Kary Vincent Jr. to make NFL team

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — How will COVID impact the new school year?

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — Indians ‘Fire It Up’ at Pep-Rally

community

Here’s how to get a free test to see if you have COVID antibodies

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Pastor to speak on local radio station

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8

High School Sports

Bob Hope Eagles volleyball has eyes on state title

Local

TCEQ investigating refined petroleum product leak Thursday night in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur man rises from addiction to minister, writes Christian book along the way

Business

Hidden treasures, health products & whole lot more found inside The Crow’s Nest

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — Students get started on first day across Nederland ISD

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8

Beaumont

Beaumont prisoner dies Thursday after being found unresponsive

High School Sports

PNG ready for competitive West Orange-Stark squad; quarterback Cole Crippen debuting

Local

Port Arthur homicide victim’s cause of death unknown; autopsies backed up at county morgue

Local

Spill in Port Arthur followed deputy noticing 18-wheeler leak

Education

3 Memorial students test positive for COVID

Local

Mother convicted of murder after 18-month-old dies; death linked to meth

High School Sports

Solidifying rosters following scrimmage key for Nederland & Hamshire-Fannett

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD outlines community track upgrades, timelines

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur students return to school; Superintendent pleads for mask use

Local

Port Arthur teen admits to violent carjacking, may get life sentence