KATHIE’S KORNER — Don’t Forget Your Angels

Praisers: Bless (affectionately, gratefully) praise the Lord, you His angels, you mighty ones who do His commandments, hearkening to the voice of His Word, you ministers of His who do His pleasure. Psalm 103:20 & 21

They were there at the beginning of His Kingdom and through all the creating, and minister to the saints… Hebrews 1:14

Isaiah saw in a vision, a Seraphim. Each had six wings, two covering his face and two covering his feet, flying with the two. The Scripture is showing them to look human with faces, crying out with voices, having hands and feet, the faces showing humility and the feet showing respect.

Watchers: Daniel said, “I saw in the visions of my head as I lay on my bed, and behold, a Watcher, a Holy One, came down from heaven…” Daniel 4:13 & 14

Some writings say that instruction and decree came from Heavenly Watchers from God, our God who sets and appoints angels and watchers over us.

I endeavor to listen and follow God as He sends watchers to lead me, safely.

Defenders and Protectors: “He shall give His angels charge over thee to keep thee in all thy ways.” Psalm 91: 11 King James

There are many accounts in the Bible stating the protection of angels: Daniel (they shut the lions mouth) and Peter (being set free twice from prison). There are warnings for all, NOT to hurt children. They ministered to Jesus after 40 days of fasting with strength, during temptations. Matthew 4:11 King James

Guardians: Guardians are much like protectors in they are custodians and care-takers for all who need their time and energy. Some folks are miss-quoting to say they are someone’s guardian angel or will be one in heaven. This is not Biblically true.

I communicate with angels on a daily basis and can testify a “nudge” from them to a right and safe direction, many times. I taught this to my daughters, and I endeavor to stay in my “safety-zone and not give the devil an opportunity to hurt me or mine!”

To be continued …

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.