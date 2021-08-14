Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8
Nederland Police Department officers arrests the following individuals from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8
- Melissa Redden, 50, warrant other agency/fail to identity-intentionally give false information
- Jonathan Figueroa, 20, warrant other agency
- Kindall Moore, 29, warrant other agency
- Jesus Fuentes, 19, possession of alcohol by a minor
- Robert Whalen, 35, assault family violence-impede breathing
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8:
Aug. 2
- Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta.
- Theft (of gasoline) was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1300 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and failure to identify in the 1600 block of Avenue H.
Aug. 3
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Gary.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South27th Street.
Aug. 4
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Gary.
- A death was reported in the 200 block of 17th Street.
- Assault family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Gary.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Seventh Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1900 block of Queen.
Aug. 5
- A sexual assault was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.
- An officer investigated an accident-causing injury in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of alcohol by a minor in the 1800 block of Canal.
- A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing / circulation in the 1200 block of South 16th Street.
Aug. 6
- A suspicious death was reported in the 600 block of North 11th Street.
- Assault offensive touch – family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue A.
- Found property was reported in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 1500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1800 block of Squire Lane.
Aug. 7
- An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue M.
- A death was reported in the 3400 block of Ivy Lane.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Atlanta.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch-family violence in the 700 block of South 33rd Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
Aug. 8
- Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Nashville.