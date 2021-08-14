expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Saturday, August 14, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrests the following individuals from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8

  • Melissa Redden, 50, warrant other agency/fail to identity-intentionally give false information
  • Jonathan Figueroa, 20, warrant other agency
  • Kindall Moore, 29, warrant other agency
  • Jesus Fuentes, 19, possession of alcohol by a minor
  • Robert Whalen, 35, assault family violence-impede breathing

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8:

Aug. 2

  • Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta. 
  • Theft (of gasoline) was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1300 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and failure to identify in the 1600 block of Avenue H.

Aug. 3

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Gary. 
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South27th Street. 

Aug. 4

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Gary. 
  • A death was reported in the 200 block of 17th Street. 
  • Assault family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Pine Lane. 
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Gary.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Seventh Street. 
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1900 block of Queen. 

Aug. 5

  • A sexual assault was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South Ninth Street. 
  • An officer investigated an accident-causing injury in the 600 block of South Ninth Street. 
  • A person was arrested for possession of alcohol by a minor in the 1800 block of Canal.
  • A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing / circulation in the 1200 block of South 16th Street. 

Aug. 6

  • A suspicious death was reported in the 600 block of North 11th Street. 
  • Assault offensive touch – family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue A. 
  • Found property was reported in the 300 block of North 15th Street. 
  • Found property was reported in the 1500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 FM 365. 
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1800 block of Squire Lane.

 

Aug. 7

  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue M. 
  • A death was reported in the 3400 block of Ivy Lane. 
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Atlanta. 
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported in the 1400 block of Boston. 
  • A person was arrested for assault offensive touch-family violence in the 700 block of South 33rd Street. 
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway. 
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.

 

Aug. 8

  • Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Nashville. 

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Demolition of Port Neches school reveals incredible underground historical find

Quick reactions, analysis following 1st scrimmages from Nederland, Memorial & PNG

ON THE MENU — Take a shot at excitement with Lacuna Tequila Bar

Broncos beat writer talks path for Memorial star Kary Vincent Jr. to make NFL team

Check this Out

Demolition of Port Neches school reveals incredible underground historical find

Beaumont

ON THE MENU — Take a shot at excitement with Lacuna Tequila Bar

College/Pro Sports

Broncos beat writer talks path for Memorial star Kary Vincent Jr. to make NFL team

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — How will COVID impact the new school year?

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — Indians ‘Fire It Up’ at Pep-Rally

community

Here’s how to get a free test to see if you have COVID antibodies

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Pastor to speak on local radio station

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8

High School Sports

Bob Hope Eagles volleyball has eyes on state title

Local

TCEQ investigating refined petroleum product leak Thursday night in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur man rises from addiction to minister, writes Christian book along the way

Business

Hidden treasures, health products & whole lot more found inside The Crow’s Nest

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — Students get started on first day across Nederland ISD

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8

Beaumont

Beaumont prisoner dies Thursday after being found unresponsive

High School Sports

PNG ready for competitive West Orange-Stark squad; quarterback Cole Crippen debuting

Local

Port Arthur homicide victim’s cause of death unknown; autopsies backed up at county morgue

Local

Spill in Port Arthur followed deputy noticing 18-wheeler leak

Education

3 Memorial students test positive for COVID

Local

Mother convicted of murder after 18-month-old dies; death linked to meth

High School Sports

Solidifying rosters following scrimmage key for Nederland & Hamshire-Fannett

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD outlines community track upgrades, timelines

Education

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur students return to school; Superintendent pleads for mask use

Local

Port Arthur teen admits to violent carjacking, may get life sentence