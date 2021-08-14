Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8

Nederland Police Department officers arrests the following individuals from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8

Jesus Fuentes, 19, possession of alcohol by a minor

Melissa Redden, 50, warrant other agency/fail to identity-intentionally give false information

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8:

Aug. 2

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and failure to identify in the 1600 block of Avenue H.

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1300 block of South U.S. 69.

Theft (of gasoline) was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta.

Aug. 3

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South27

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Gary.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.

Aug. 4

A death was reported in the 200 block of 17 th Street.

Assault family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Seventh Street.