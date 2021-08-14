PHOTO GALLERY — Indians ‘Fire It Up’ at Pep-Rally

The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District hosted the annual Fire-It-Up Pep-Rally Thursday evening, and it was clear across the crowd of purple that folks were ready to kick-off the new football season.

During the event, students and faculty members introduced a variety of UIL teams; there were performances from cheerleaders, twirlers and Indianettes; and the football team made its official debut to the community.

At the end, seniors continued the tradition of gathering at the back of the field to light the large PNG.