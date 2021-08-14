expand
August 14, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS — Pastor to speak on local radio station

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Saturday, August 14, 2021

New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Drive, will celebrate the church’s 115th anniversary with a service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker is Rev. Yvonne Howard of God 1st Baptist Church.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will  continue teaching series “Prospering God’s Way Through a Pandemic Plague” during the 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship. The director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. is the presenter. For more information, call 409-983-7654.The church is practicing the social distancing and mask wearing recommendations given by the Center for Disease Control. For more information, call 409-983-7654. 

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee with Pastor Richard Keaton Nash” of Solid Rock Baptist Church will be on The Breeze KSAP 96.9 LPFM from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest is Rabbi Dr. Joshua Samuel Taub of Dallas. Taub is rabbi emeritus of Temple Emanuel of Beaumont.

New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Drive, the Golden Band Ministry will discuss “Demonstrating the Fruit of the Spirit in Preparing for the Hurricane Season” at noon Thursday. 

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise. 

 

