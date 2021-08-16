Tropical Storm Fred to make U.S. landfall today; Grace’s impact projected this weekend

Fred has strengthened to a 60 mph tropical storm, with a landfall within the next 6 to 12 hours in the Florida panhandle, the National Weather Service announced at 10 a.m. Monday.

No impacts to Southeast Texas from Fred are expected.

Grace is still a tropical depression on the southern tip of the Dominican Republic.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said is expected to regain tropical storm strength later today or tonight as it moves west across the Caribbean.

“By Thursday, it will be near the Yucatan Peninsula, and projections show it moving across the Bay of Campeche and making landfall in Mexico on Saturday,” Erickson said.

“The only impact in our area from Grace is tides running above normal.”