August 18, 2021

Alex Rupp

Alex Rupp details decision to run for County Commissioner, Precinct 2

By PA News

Published 10:42 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

It is with thoughtful consideration and great anticipation that I share with you my intent to run for Jefferson County Commissioner, Precinct 2.

My wife, Tara, and I have discussed this opportunity and we believe this is the right move for me. I plan to file as a Republican to run for this position in the upcoming filing period.

I have worked as manager of the Jack Brooks Regional Airport for 8 years (since 2013) and previously served under former airport manager, Hal Ross since (2008) in various roles. I have great respect for former Commissioner Brent Weaver who served Precinct 2 so well. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to get to know him and work closely with he and Judge Branick, since the airport is located in Precinct 2.

As manager of Jack Brooks Regional Airport, I am very familiar with the roles and responsibilities of our County Commissioners and I have worked with them for many years, which has included new private development, renovations, air-service disruption, new airline partnerships, continued expansion and sadly too many disasters.

While none of us want to experience another disaster, I can say the airport staff is ready to assist Judge Branick, the Commissioners, Mike White and the entire emergency management team of Jefferson County along with local law enforcement and first responders to help guide our community through these natural disasters as safely as possible – always keeping the safety or our citizens paramount. Of course, we are praying for no disasters in 2021.

I hold dual degrees in Business and Finance from Lamar University, and I have worked in management within multiple organizations. I am very familiar with managing large capital projects, budgeting and streamlining services while always being conscious of the bottom line.

I am an innovative leader who thinks outside the box finding new, more efficient ways to tackle issues and provide needed services.

On the personal side, I moved to Nederland at a young age and my family roots run deep in Mid County. I love the people here and I have chosen to raise my family here with my wife, Tara, and 2 children. We believe Jefferson County is a wonderful place to raise a family.

I do believe my education and experience with the County have prepared me well to take this next step to serve the citizens of Jefferson County. I look forward to serving as the next Jefferson County Commissioner of Precinct 2.

I sincerely ask for your support and your vote. If you have any questions about my campaign, please contact me.

My email is alexruppforcommissioner2@gmail.com.

— Alex Rupp , candidate for Jefferson County Commissioner, Precinct 1

