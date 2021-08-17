expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2021

Jaice Beck earned a place on the All-State second team last year. (Chris Moore/The News)

Linebacker Jaice Beck building off All-State season; leading Nederland on & off the field

By Chris Moore

Published 12:27 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

NEDLERLAND — Prior to a scrimmage against Hamshire-Fannett, a coach for the Longhorns went over to Nederland defensive coordinator Chris Theriot and pointed out a linebacker in awe.

The coach was pointing towards senior Jaice Beck, who runs a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at 195 lbs. Last year, Beck was named tAll-State second team, recording 133 tackles with seven tackles for loss. He was also named as a Willie Ray Smith Award finalist.

Beck has said he enjoys the physicality of football.

“I love hitting people,” he said. “I try to nail them every play.”

His favorite play came in the Bulldogs’ 2020 overtime win against Barbers Hill. Beck was in on the tackle that forced a fumble on the first play of overtime. His teammate picked up the ball and returned it 75 yards for a walk-off touchdown.

Jaice Beck, 40, leaps on top of a quarterback during a scrimmage. (Chris Moore/The News)

When he is not on the football field, he can be found hanging out with friends.

Beck said he is playing fantasy football this year for the first time.

Theriot said Beck is a prototypical linebacker.

“The game has changed so much,” he said. “In that position, you have to be able to run the way he runs. It is not like old-school football, where the game is played inside the hashes. You have to do that and play sideline-to-sideline. I think he brings that in every game.”

Theriot said Beck’s consistency is his greatest tool.

“In practice, even in our pass drops, Coach (Monte) Barrow talks about him being 30 yards downfield walling off a receiver,” Theriot said. “His range is tremendous. He has great eyes and can pick up the run and the pass scheme quick.”

Beck said Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis is his favorite player of all time.

“I watch his highlights before every game,” he said.

Barrow said his linebacker’s best trait is making his teammates better.

“The year he had last year and the way he practices, guys respect that and look up to him,” Barrow said. “He does the right things in class and away from school. He is not the guy that makes the newer guys feel like they are not part of it. He does all of the little things.”

This year, Beck has his eyes set on building off of where the Bulldogs left.

“I want us to be better this season and have a great year,” he said. “We have a lot of young kids. We want to get them ready early on and have a good one.”

The Bulldogs star attended multiple college camps during the summer and nabbed offers from University of Texas-Permian Basin and Louisiana College.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

If you fall under these categories, you may need a 3rd COVID vaccine shot

Antibody infusion treatment availability to grow for region; Governor tests positive for COVID

Port Arthur boxing showcase looks to honor Eddie Brown’s legacy & bring attraction to city

Port Arthur man, 71, suffers 2nd degree burns in Tuesday morning house fire

Local

If you fall under these categories, you may need a 3rd COVID vaccine shot

Check this Out

Antibody infusion treatment availability to grow for region; Governor tests positive for COVID

Entertainment

Port Arthur boxing showcase looks to honor Eddie Brown’s legacy & bring attraction to city

Local

Port Arthur man, 71, suffers 2nd degree burns in Tuesday morning house fire

Local

3 out-of-state men charged with catalytic converter thefts, eyed for other crimes around Port Arthur

Local

2 shot outside Port Arthur convenience store; 1 remains hospitalized

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Sidney Badon details Groves City Council election decision

High School Sports

Memorial Titans, Nederland Bulldogs ready for physical exhibition finale

Local

PHOTOS — Artist Ragan Gennusa passes away but his works live on

High School Sports

PNG plans to use final scrimmage to prepare for Week 1 opener against Jasper

Local

Collect your 2021 Football Preview before they’re gone!

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths in Port Arthur, Nederland

Columns

Alex Rupp details decision to run for County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Local

“He was my whole world” — Port Arthur teen who died in wreck had beaten cancer, was starting college

Local

Family, friends raising funds for beloved community members Joe Oates & family of Russell Cessac

Local

Authorities release cause of death for Port Arthur man killed in his home

High School Sports

Linebacker Jaice Beck building off All-State season; leading Nederland on & off the field

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior president Kevin Nguyen has heart for helping others

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Breastfeeding event starts strong, will continue

Local

Expected hurricane-strength Grace set for landfall this weekend

Local

2 shot outside Port Arthur convenience store Monday night

Local

Abbott sets special election for proposed constitutional amendments; see the list

Local

Tropical Storm Fred to make U.S. landfall today; Grace’s impact projected this weekend

Beaumont

CHRISTUS reinstates 1 visitor for patients policy