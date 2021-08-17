Health department reports COVID deaths in Port Arthur, Nederland

The COVID-related deaths of two residents of Mid and South County were reported Tuesday morning by the Port Arthur Health Department.

Officials identified the victims as a White Nederland man between 55 and 60 years old, as well as a White Port Arthur man between 85 and 90 years old.

It has been determined both individuals had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported 32 COVID-related deaths in Nederland and 76 in Port Arthur since the beginning of the pandemic.

From Aug. 14-16, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 11 for Port Arthur, 10 for Groves, 17 for Nederland and 17 for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 55.