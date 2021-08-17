expand
August 18, 2021

Lori Jane Jones

Lori Jane Jones

By PA News

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Ms. Lori Jane Jones of Port Arthur died Thursday, August 5 at Memorial Hermann SW Hospital in Houston, TX.

She was a resident of Port Arthur for 47 years and was employed by Lamar University Beaumont as an Executive Administrative Assistant for the Departments of Political Science and Psychology.

Lori was a member of Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church of Port Arthur under Pastors Albert and Charlotte Moses.

Survivors include her daughter, Shlisa Jones; sisters Lisa Jones Brown and Betty Jean Senegal; brothers Leonard Jones, Henry Jones III and Lester Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 20 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a private funeral service.

