Authorities release cause of death for Port Arthur man killed in his home

The cause of death for a Port Arthur man found slain in his home last week has been released.

Preliminary autopsy findings show Lonnie Scott, 54, died from two gunshot wounds to the head fired from medium range, according to information from Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Marc DeRouen.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon in the Aug. 10 fatal shooting of Scott.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said detectives are following leads and the investigation is fluid.

Information on whether there was more than one shooter or suspect information in general is not being released as police continue the investigation.

More Crime: Read here as Port Arthur Police respond to Monday night shooting that injured two.

PAPD Dispatch received a call at approximately 9:28 a.m. Aug. 10 of a person running down the street on 17th Street, which is near Liberty Avenue.

A welfare check was made at a home in the 2200 block of 17th Street and an occupant of the home was found deceased.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the homicide and is asking if anyone has surveillance or security video between 8 and 10 p.m. Aug. 10 or any information that could assist in the investigation, to contact Det. Tomas Barboza at 409-983-8650 or email tomas.barboza@portarthurtx.gov.

Click here for previous reporting of the killing.