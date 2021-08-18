expand
August 18, 2021

Autopsy ordered for man found dead in church parking lot

By PA News

Published 2:32 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

CENTRAL GARDENS — An autopsy has been ordered for a man whose body was found in the rear parking lot of a local church on Wednesday.

The man was discovered by the pastor of Mid County Baptist Church, 121 Jerry Drive, which is in the Central Gardens area.

Jefferson County Pct. 7 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett was called to the scene at 12:30 p.m. and ordered the autopsy. He said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the man.

The deceased male was found in the grass near a ditch in the rear of the church parking lot. He was clad only in his underwear with the rest of his clothes nearby.

Burnett said he does not believe foul play is involved.

