expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2021

Port Arthur boxing showcase looks to honor Eddie Brown’s legacy & bring attraction to city

By Monique Batson

Published 12:38 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

A Port Arthur boxing academy gained City Council approval Tuesday to host a multi-state competition that aims to benefit the local economy and also honor the memory of a community leader who worked to mentor area youth.

Kenneth Shepherd, Jr., vice president of Lion Hearted Boxing Academy, went before councilmembers this week for permission to use the Amos Evans Multi-Purpose Building, more-so known as the former YMCA on 9th Avenue, for the “Second Annual Eddie Ray Brown Showdown, Texas vs. Louisiana Showcase.”

While the name hasn’t been set in stone, Shepherd said, the goal is to honor Brown, who opened Lion Hearted Boxing Academy in the mid-2000s.

The gym, located on Augusta Avenue, was established to offer boxing lessons for underserved youth, according to his March obituary published after he lost a battle with prostate cancer.

“We’re trying to keep his legacy alive,” Shepherd told council members. “He started a really good thing about 15 years ago and we’re trying to keep it alive.”

Shepherd said the boxing academy has previously used the old YMCA for a boxing match with a good turnout.

“It’s all positive,” he said. “It’s all about the kids. It’s not about money — we’re a non-profit organization. We’re trying to give back to the community.”

Shepherd said the event will bring in boxing groups from all over Texas and Louisiana, which will also benefit the local economy as groups from out of town often stay in local hotels and eat at local restaurants.

“I applaud you,” said Councilwoman Ingrid Holmes. “Eddie Brown was a person who cared about this community. He was not only my classmate, he was my friend.”

Brown graduated from Lincoln High School in 1977. In addition to operating the gym, he was a barber that often provided haircuts for the youth at the former Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center.

The gym, Shepherd said, was a way to steer kids in the right direction.

“I remember when Eddie started this,” said Councilman Thomas Kinlaw. “He wanted to get kids off the street and out of trouble.”

The proposed event is scheduled for Sept. 18 and will include 30-45 bouts “involving boys, girls, women and men,” according to a proposal made by Shepherd to city officials.

And he is certainly no stranger to the sport. His father, Calvin Shepherd, is a 1970 Lincoln High School graduate who served in the U.S. Marines, where he earned an All Marines Boxing Championship, according to his bio with the Museum of the Gulf Coast’s Hall of Fame. He went on to fight in four world title fight cards.

Shepherd Jr. said they hope to turn the upcoming match into an event that happens quarterly.

There is a $10 entry fee, which goes to pay referees, judges and other associated expenses.

Boxing event honors founder’s legacy, adds attraction

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

If you fall under these categories, you may need a 3rd COVID vaccine shot

Antibody infusion treatment availability to grow for region; Governor tests positive for COVID

Port Arthur boxing showcase looks to honor Eddie Brown’s legacy & bring attraction to city

Port Arthur man, 71, suffers 2nd degree burns in Tuesday morning house fire

Local

If you fall under these categories, you may need a 3rd COVID vaccine shot

Check this Out

Antibody infusion treatment availability to grow for region; Governor tests positive for COVID

Entertainment

Port Arthur boxing showcase looks to honor Eddie Brown’s legacy & bring attraction to city

Local

Port Arthur man, 71, suffers 2nd degree burns in Tuesday morning house fire

Local

3 out-of-state men charged with catalytic converter thefts, eyed for other crimes around Port Arthur

Local

2 shot outside Port Arthur convenience store; 1 remains hospitalized

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Sidney Badon details Groves City Council election decision

High School Sports

Memorial Titans, Nederland Bulldogs ready for physical exhibition finale

Local

PHOTOS — Artist Ragan Gennusa passes away but his works live on

High School Sports

PNG plans to use final scrimmage to prepare for Week 1 opener against Jasper

Local

Collect your 2021 Football Preview before they’re gone!

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths in Port Arthur, Nederland

Columns

Alex Rupp details decision to run for County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Local

“He was my whole world” — Port Arthur teen who died in wreck had beaten cancer, was starting college

Local

Family, friends raising funds for beloved community members Joe Oates & family of Russell Cessac

Local

Authorities release cause of death for Port Arthur man killed in his home

High School Sports

Linebacker Jaice Beck building off All-State season; leading Nederland on & off the field

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior president Kevin Nguyen has heart for helping others

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Breastfeeding event starts strong, will continue

Local

Expected hurricane-strength Grace set for landfall this weekend

Local

2 shot outside Port Arthur convenience store Monday night

Local

Abbott sets special election for proposed constitutional amendments; see the list

Local

Tropical Storm Fred to make U.S. landfall today; Grace’s impact projected this weekend

Beaumont

CHRISTUS reinstates 1 visitor for patients policy