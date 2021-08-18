If you fall under these categories, you may need a 3rd COVID vaccine shot

Fully-vaccinated individuals in Mid and South County can now get a third shot from the Port Arthur Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday said immunocompromised individuals who took the shot should receive a third dose.

The agency does not currently recommend additional shots for “any other population.”

Those considered most at-risk include anyone who has been receiving cancer treatments, organ transplant recipients, stem cell transplant recipients (within the last two years), those with advanced or untreated HIV and those that take high-doses of corticosteroids that suppress immune response.

The Port Arthur Health Department currently administers free vaccines for those 12 and older at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call (409) 983-8880.