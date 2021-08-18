Lance Alan Davenport was born on June 8, 1979 in Miami, FL and passed away peacefully, with his family, on August 17, 2021 in Brenham, TX.

Lance is survived by an older brother who he adored, L.S. “Scott” Davenport, his best fan and loving mother, Nancy Beth McKinney, along with many other extended and blended family members and many special friends.

Lance lived, worked, and played at Brenham State Supported Living Center (SSLC) with frequent family visits for 21 years.

Lance received recognition for his work at the Art Center, worked as a greeter at The Bistro and also at the Ballroom Dancing Class at Driscoll Gardens.

Lance’s family is very grateful for the gift and blessing of so many special caregivers, teachers, therapists and supportive community members through his years who enriched and brought joy to Lance’s life – from Easter Seals and Northside ISD in San Antonio, the Hughen Center in Port Arthur, to Brenham SSLC.

Although Lance was a person with severe disabilities, he greeted each day with a wonderful smile – and loved to laugh, enjoy a favorite song, go out to eat and for a ride. Lance was an accomplished flirt, as well as a person of faith.

Lance’s brave presence and his bright and spunky spirit will be deeply missed.

In 1989, Lance was baptized by Dr. Harry Rankin in the old Chapel at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston and was a distant member of St. Peters United Methodist Church in Katy.

Lance also attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Port Arthur and the Lillian Wilder Chapel in Brenham.

Lance is preceded in death by Kenneth McKinney, his step-father, and Elizabeth McKinney, his step-sister.

Chaplain “CJ” Jordan will be performing a celebration of life service at Brenham SSLC; internment is private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Volunteer Service Council (VSC) for Brenham SSLC, 4001 Highway 36 South, Brenham, TX 77833, Hospice Brazos Valley, 302 E. Blue Bell Rd. Brenham, TX 77833 or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham TX 77833. 979-836-4564