expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2021

Lance Alan Davenport

Lance Alan Davenport

By PA News

Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Lance Alan Davenport was born on June 8, 1979 in Miami, FL and passed away peacefully, with his family, on August 17, 2021 in Brenham, TX.

Lance is survived by an older brother who he adored, L.S. “Scott” Davenport, his best fan and loving mother, Nancy Beth McKinney, along with many other extended and blended family members and many special friends.

Lance lived, worked, and played at Brenham State Supported Living Center (SSLC) with frequent family visits for 21 years.

Lance received recognition for his work at the Art Center, worked as a greeter at The Bistro and also at the Ballroom Dancing Class at Driscoll Gardens.

Lance’s family is very grateful for the gift and blessing of so many special caregivers, teachers, therapists and supportive community members through his years who enriched and brought joy to Lance’s life – from Easter Seals and Northside ISD in San Antonio, the Hughen Center in Port Arthur, to Brenham SSLC.

Although Lance was a person with severe disabilities, he greeted each day with a wonderful smile – and loved to laugh, enjoy a favorite song, go out to eat and for a ride. Lance was an accomplished flirt, as well as a person of faith.

Lance’s brave presence and his bright and spunky spirit will be deeply missed.

In 1989, Lance was baptized by Dr. Harry Rankin in the old Chapel at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston and was a distant member of St. Peters United Methodist Church in Katy.

Lance also attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Port Arthur and the Lillian Wilder Chapel in Brenham.

Lance is preceded in death by Kenneth McKinney, his step-father, and Elizabeth McKinney, his step-sister.

Chaplain “CJ” Jordan will be performing a celebration of life service at Brenham SSLC; internment is private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Volunteer Service Council (VSC) for Brenham SSLC, 4001 Highway 36 South, Brenham, TX 77833, Hospice Brazos Valley, 302 E. Blue Bell Rd. Brenham, TX 77833 or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham TX 77833. 979-836-4564

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Health Dept reports 5 COVID deaths this week from Port Arthur, Mid County residents; extends vaccination outreach

Airport development could hinge on Nederland City Council support

After suffering damage from several storms, domestic violence victim’s shelter seeks new location

Historic Port Arthur church to close, merge with Groves congregation

Local

Health Dept reports 5 COVID deaths this week from Port Arthur, Mid County residents; extends vaccination outreach

Local

Airport development could hinge on Nederland City Council support

Beaumont

After suffering damage from several storms, domestic violence victim’s shelter seeks new location

Local

Historic Port Arthur church to close, merge with Groves congregation

Local

Autopsy ordered for man found dead in church parking lot

High School Sports

PNG volleyball withdraws from tournament after outbreak grows

High School Sports

Memorial receiver Lala Williams might be league’s second-best QB

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Lil’ John’s Plumbing celebrates growth with Nederland storefront

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 11-17

Local

Port Arthur Health Department extends COVID Vaccine Clinic hours on Thursday

Local

PHOTO GALLEY — Port Neches-Groves ISD begins the 2021-22 school year

High School Sports

Memorial Titans, Nederland Bulldogs ready for physical exhibition finale

High School Sports

PNG plans to use final scrimmage to prepare for Week 1 opener against Jasper

Check this Out

Antibody infusion treatment availability to grow for region; Governor tests positive for COVID

Entertainment

Port Arthur boxing showcase looks to honor Eddie Brown’s legacy & bring attraction to city

Local

3 out-of-state men charged with catalytic converter thefts, eyed for other crimes around Port Arthur

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Sidney Badon details Groves City Council election decision

Local

PHOTOS — Artist Ragan Gennusa passes away but his works live on

Local

Collect your 2021 Football Preview before they’re gone!

Local

If you fall under these categories, you may need a 3rd COVID vaccine shot

Local

2 shot outside Port Arthur convenience store; 1 remains hospitalized

Local

Port Arthur man, 71, suffers 2nd degree burns in Tuesday morning house fire

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths in Port Arthur, Nederland

Columns

Alex Rupp details decision to run for County Commissioner, Precinct 2