expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2021

Robert Thomas Jr., in front, and his brother Michael Thomas were cleaning and securing their family home following an early morning fire Tuesday in the 1100 block of Vicksburg Avenue. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Port Arthur man, 71, suffers 2nd degree burns in Tuesday morning house fire

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:37 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

A 71-year-old Port Arthur man was flown to a Galveston hospital for burns he suffered during a house fire Tuesday morning.

The victim, Lawrence Thomas, and his brother Michael Thomas were inside the home at approximately 6:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Vicksburg Avenue when the fire occurred.

The men were able to get out of the house during the fire. Lawrence went back inside the structure and had to be pulled out by firefighters, Port Arthur Fire Department Battalion Chief Jay Fountain said.

A charred air conditioning unit lay outside a home Tuesday in the 1100 block of Vicksburg Avenue following a morning fire. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Robert Thomas Jr., another brother, was at the house Tuesday afternoon with Michael Thomas as they cleaned and secured the home.

The screen door to the home was open, giving a view of the smoke- and water-damaged front area. To the right on the ground was a small, charred air conditioning unit.

Fire damage could be seen at a small window with black soot making a V up to the roof.

Robert said Lawrence had gone back inside to get some papers, his phone and car keys.

Fountain said the victim had second-degree burns to his arms and back and was suffering from smoke inhalation. He was brought by ambulance to Riceland Medical Center in Winnie to meet with a helicopter to be taken to a Galveston hospital.

The fire was quickly brought under control, Fountain said.

Damage was contained mostly to one room, and the rest of the house had smoke and heat damage.

Lawrence’s brothers said the fire was caused by an extension cord from the air conditioner that was near a mattress.

PAFD is investigating the cause.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

If you fall under these categories, you may need a 3rd COVID vaccine shot

Antibody infusion treatment availability to grow for region; Governor tests positive for COVID

Port Arthur boxing showcase looks to honor Eddie Brown’s legacy & bring attraction to city

Port Arthur man, 71, suffers 2nd degree burns in Tuesday morning house fire

Local

If you fall under these categories, you may need a 3rd COVID vaccine shot

Check this Out

Antibody infusion treatment availability to grow for region; Governor tests positive for COVID

Entertainment

Port Arthur boxing showcase looks to honor Eddie Brown’s legacy & bring attraction to city

Local

Port Arthur man, 71, suffers 2nd degree burns in Tuesday morning house fire

Local

3 out-of-state men charged with catalytic converter thefts, eyed for other crimes around Port Arthur

Local

2 shot outside Port Arthur convenience store; 1 remains hospitalized

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Sidney Badon details Groves City Council election decision

High School Sports

Memorial Titans, Nederland Bulldogs ready for physical exhibition finale

Local

PHOTOS — Artist Ragan Gennusa passes away but his works live on

High School Sports

PNG plans to use final scrimmage to prepare for Week 1 opener against Jasper

Local

Collect your 2021 Football Preview before they’re gone!

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths in Port Arthur, Nederland

Columns

Alex Rupp details decision to run for County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Local

“He was my whole world” — Port Arthur teen who died in wreck had beaten cancer, was starting college

Local

Family, friends raising funds for beloved community members Joe Oates & family of Russell Cessac

Local

Authorities release cause of death for Port Arthur man killed in his home

High School Sports

Linebacker Jaice Beck building off All-State season; leading Nederland on & off the field

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior president Kevin Nguyen has heart for helping others

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Breastfeeding event starts strong, will continue

Local

Expected hurricane-strength Grace set for landfall this weekend

Local

2 shot outside Port Arthur convenience store Monday night

Local

Abbott sets special election for proposed constitutional amendments; see the list

Local

Tropical Storm Fred to make U.S. landfall today; Grace’s impact projected this weekend

Beaumont

CHRISTUS reinstates 1 visitor for patients policy