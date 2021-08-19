expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2021

Autopsy ordered for man found dead in church parking lot

By PA News

Published 12:29 am Thursday, August 19, 2021

CENTRAL GARDENS — An autopsy has been ordered for a man whose body was found in the rear parking lot of a local church on Wednesday.

The man was discovered by the pastor of Mid County Baptist Church, 121 Jerry Drive, which is in the Central Gardens area.

Jefferson County Pct. 7 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett was called to the scene at 12:30 p.m. and ordered the autopsy. He said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the man.

The deceased male was found in the grass near a ditch in the rear of the church parking lot. He was clad only in his underwear with the rest of his clothes nearby.

Burnett said he does not believe foul play is involved.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Health Dept reports 5 COVID deaths this week from Port Arthur, Mid County residents; extends vaccination outreach

Airport development could hinge on Nederland City Council support

After suffering damage from several storms, domestic violence victim’s shelter seeks new location

Historic Port Arthur church to close, merge with Groves congregation

Local

Health Dept reports 5 COVID deaths this week from Port Arthur, Mid County residents; extends vaccination outreach

Local

Airport development could hinge on Nederland City Council support

Beaumont

After suffering damage from several storms, domestic violence victim’s shelter seeks new location

Local

Historic Port Arthur church to close, merge with Groves congregation

Local

Autopsy ordered for man found dead in church parking lot

High School Sports

PNG volleyball withdraws from tournament after outbreak grows

High School Sports

Memorial receiver Lala Williams might be league’s second-best QB

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Lil’ John’s Plumbing celebrates growth with Nederland storefront

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 11-17

Local

Port Arthur Health Department extends COVID Vaccine Clinic hours on Thursday

Local

PHOTO GALLEY — Port Neches-Groves ISD begins the 2021-22 school year

High School Sports

Memorial Titans, Nederland Bulldogs ready for physical exhibition finale

High School Sports

PNG plans to use final scrimmage to prepare for Week 1 opener against Jasper

Check this Out

Antibody infusion treatment availability to grow for region; Governor tests positive for COVID

Entertainment

Port Arthur boxing showcase looks to honor Eddie Brown’s legacy & bring attraction to city

Local

3 out-of-state men charged with catalytic converter thefts, eyed for other crimes around Port Arthur

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Sidney Badon details Groves City Council election decision

Local

PHOTOS — Artist Ragan Gennusa passes away but his works live on

Local

Collect your 2021 Football Preview before they’re gone!

Local

If you fall under these categories, you may need a 3rd COVID vaccine shot

Local

2 shot outside Port Arthur convenience store; 1 remains hospitalized

Local

Port Arthur man, 71, suffers 2nd degree burns in Tuesday morning house fire

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths in Port Arthur, Nederland

Columns

Alex Rupp details decision to run for County Commissioner, Precinct 2