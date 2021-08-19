Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 11-17

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17:

Aug. 11

An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Bryan.

Dillon Hughes, 21, was arrested for warrants, and possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of Wilson.

Aug. 12

A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.

A report to assist other agency was filed in the 6100 block of Warren.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.

Levery Brooks, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of West Parkway.

Aug. 13

Lauren Underhill, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of West Parkway.

Aug. 14

Tonya Harst, 51, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

Brenden Janeaux, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.

Aug. 15

Douglas Sanchez, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of 39 th Street.

Nathaniel Summerlin, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of East Parkway.

A report to assist other agency was filed in the 1400 block of Poole.