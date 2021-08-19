Health Dept reports 5 COVID deaths this week from Port Arthur, Mid County residents; extends vaccination outreach

An update released Thursday morning by the City of Port Arthur Health Department announced several COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Nederland and Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur resident was a White female between 80 and 85 years old.

The Nederland residents included two White males between 35 and 40 years old and 60 and 65 years old.

It is undetermined whether these individuals had underlying health conditions, officials said Thursday.

The news was similar Tuesday when the health department reported the death of a White Nederland man between 55 and 60 years old, as well as a White Port Arthur man between 85 and 90 years old.

It has been determined both those individuals had underlying health conditions.

According to local health officials, there have been 34 COVID-19 related deaths for Nederland and 77 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We emphasize again that COVID-19 is still a very serious disease,” a health department release stressed. “Please continue to be vigilant and protect yourself and your family. You may call 409-332-6215 for more information about the COVID vaccines.”

In an effort to encourage greater vaccine utilization, the Port Arthur Health Department has extended hours at its Vaccine clinic today (Aug. 19) until 7 p.m.

The Health Department administers free vaccines for those 12 and older at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive, Monday through Friday.

Fully-vaccinated individuals in Mid and South County can also now get a third shot from the Port Arthur Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday said immunocompromised individuals who took the shot should receive a third dose.

The agency does not currently recommend additional shots for “any other population.”

Those considered most at-risk include anyone who has been receiving cancer treatments, organ transplant recipients, stem cell transplant recipients (within the last two years), those with advanced or untreated HIV and those that take high-doses of corticosteroids that suppress immune response.