PHOTO GALLERY — Lil’ John’s Plumbing celebrates growth with Nederland storefront

NEDERLAND — Shannon O’Connor launched Lil’ John’s Plumbing in 2009 to handle all manner of residential and commercial plumbing.

Steady grown in community response and customer base created the need for more, so O’Connor recently opened his first storefront, which was celebrated this week with a ribbon cutting co-hosted by the Nederland Chamber of Commerce.

Community supporters and family members gathered Tuesday morning at 1398 S. Twin City Highway in Nederland to celebrate the new business storefront.

O’Connor has 32 years of industry experience, and said he named the business after his father, who was nicknamed Lil’ John. O’Connor’s grandfather, a well known pipe fitter, was known as Big John.

To learn more about Lil’ John’s Plumbing, call 409-749-9729 or visit liljohnsplumbingllc.com.