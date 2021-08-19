expand
August 19, 2021

Shirley Smith Moore

By PA News

Published 5:37 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

Shirley Smith Moore, 78, of Port Neches, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Shirley was born July 5, 1943, in Kaplan, Louisiana to Lionel and Ozea LeBlanc.

She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and a retired manager of Walden Bookstore.

Shirley was passionate about family and a book enthusiast. She enjoyed her ceramics, cooking, and family gatherings.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Lionel Joseph LeBlanc and Ozea Marie Chauvin LeBlanc; her first husband, Ronald Smith; husband, Mason Moore; siblings, Sidney LeBlanc and Stanley LeBlanc.

Those left behind to cherish Shirley’s memory are her daughter, Terry Addison and husband, Gerald of Nederland; her grandchildren, Jamie Melvin and husband, Terry of Nederland; and Beau Ibeck of Nederland; her great-grandchild, Kaydence Block of Nederland; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. James Brown, officiant.

Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

