Shirley Smith Moore, 78, of Port Neches, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Shirley was born July 5, 1943, in Kaplan, Louisiana to Lionel and Ozea LeBlanc.

She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and a retired manager of Walden Bookstore.

Shirley was passionate about family and a book enthusiast. She enjoyed her ceramics, cooking, and family gatherings.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Lionel Joseph LeBlanc and Ozea Marie Chauvin LeBlanc; her first husband, Ronald Smith; husband, Mason Moore; siblings, Sidney LeBlanc and Stanley LeBlanc.

Those left behind to cherish Shirley’s memory are her daughter, Terry Addison and husband, Gerald of Nederland; her grandchildren, Jamie Melvin and husband, Terry of Nederland; and Beau Ibeck of Nederland; her great-grandchild, Kaydence Block of Nederland; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. James Brown, officiant.

Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.