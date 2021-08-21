expand
August 23, 2021

VIDEO: Assailants, store employees exchange gunfire in wild scene; police release suspect video

By PA News

Published 12:36 am Saturday, August 21, 2021

On Friday at 5 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Katy’s Video at 2568 College Street in reference to a victim of a shooting.

Officers arrived and located two employees of the store suffering from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two Hispanic males in their late teens to early twenties entered the store, displayed handguns and demanded money. During the robbery, the employees and suspects fired multiple shots at each other.

Both of the employees were struck by gunshots and were taken to a local hospital, one is in critical condition and the other is stable.

It is unknown if the assailants were injured during the exchange of gunfire.

The gunmen fled the area in a maroon mid-sized SUV.

The same assailants are believed to be involved in at least one other aggravated robbery in the same area within the last week.

On Aug. 13 at 3 p.m., two Hispanic males matching the same description entered La Tejana located at 3045 College Street. Once inside the business, the men displayed handguns, threatened the employee and demanded money.

The gunmen fled in a maroon mid-sized SUV. Video surveillance captured the suspects fleeing the store, getting into the vehicle and leaving the area.

If you have any information about these crimes, contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone to submit tips anonymously. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

