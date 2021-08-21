expand
August 23, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Know and take advantage of the value of your angels

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, August 21, 2021

Let’s elaborate on how some people and true, Godly, believers don’t realize the extent and variety of these creations of God.

They also put to shame the indifference of multitudes of mankind with respect to evangelism. For example, the Scripture says, “… there is joy among the angels over one sinner that repents.” Luke 15:7 (Amp. Bible).

They also broaden the view of the mercies of God, Who sends them forth to minister to us, the saints.

Hebrews 1:14 and, my personal favorite: they give a wonderful, attractiveness of our conception of heaven, that unseen world in our future.

Then, there is a reminder to us, in the Scriptures, of our high rank and destiny as human beings and Christians. The first chapter in Hebrews is all-inclusive about these unique angels. Give it a read.

The dictionary describes hosts as a mass of persons, an army, a great company and is used about 466 times of men and angels.

We have thousands of them to minister to us, and they want to do things for us, but must be “faith-released” as you call on them even without seeing them in a time of need, according to the Word of God, always the final authority.

Conclusion: I thank God for the angels and one of the most exciting acts is as Preservers, to keep us fresh, wow! So, join me and be a saint, a born-again child of the King Jesus, qualifying you for a host of your own!

Don’t leave yours sitting around, bored, send them over to me, I’ll use them.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

