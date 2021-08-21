Optimal Wireless – Jefferson Drive makes connection in Port Arthur
Optimal Wireless – Jefferson Drive celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening Thursday morning in Port Arthur.
The event was co-hosted by the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce.
The Cricket-backed store offers mobile hotspot, leasing through Progressive and EBBP program options.
Manager Guadalupe Espinoza said the store, located at 1700 Jefferson Drive, Suite 200, is open seven days a week.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and varies on Sundays.
For more information, call 409-548-4956.
– Provided by Natalie Picazo