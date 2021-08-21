Two more Port Arthur EDC board members resign

In a month that has marked a multitude of changes among the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation, Board Members Roosevelt Petry and Dallas Smith have resigned.

While a potential relation is unknown, their resignations follow that of Board Member John Chirafis and CEO Floyd Batiste.

Chirafis’ resignation became effective immediately on July 22. Councilman Cal Jones selected Beverly Raymond, a 1976 Lincoln High School graduate and U.S. Postal Service employee, to replace him.

Baptiste will continue to serve until Sept. 30.

Earlier this week Mayor Pro Tem appointed Jerry Labove to fill Petry’s seat. Labove is a former EDC board member, serving in 2019-2020. Labove will continue Petry’s unexpired term that ends Jan. 19, 2024. Smith’s unexpired term will end June 6, 2023.

Councilwoman Charlotte Moses will name a replacement for Smith.

In addition to Chirafis and Batiste, PAEDC’s legal counsel Guy Goodson also resigned last month. His last day was Aug. 15.

Remaining board members are Rev. Darrell Anderson, Christopher Smith, Rashad Harris and Rhonda Conner.