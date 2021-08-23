Hurricane Center monitoring tropical development, releases possible tract

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development to a medium 40 percent for the end of this week.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said a tropical wave currently in the eastern Caribbean will move west to northwest, reaching the Yucatan Peninsula by this weekend.

It could come into the Bay of Campeche by early next week.

No Texas or Louisiana impacts from this system are expected this week, but the National Weather Service will be monitoring this system to see where it goes and how strong it becomes for next week.