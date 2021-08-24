Ms. Gladie Mae Stelly of Round Rock, Texas, entered eternal rest on August 22, 2021.

Gladie was born on April 13, 1932 to Elizabeth Brown and Lemar Richard in Bellevue, Louisiana.

Gladie lived in Port Arthur for most of her life. She was a faithful servant in the Catholic Church, and in the community. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, until its closing, following the destruction due to a hurricane.

Gladie served as a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Altar Society and headed the Bereavement Committee at St. Mary’s Church.

She also worked at St. Mary’s School cafeteria until its closing.

Gladie was a proud member of St. Mary’s Knights of Peter Claver, Court#182, Ladies Auxiliary for 43 years.

She served as Grand Lady, Vice Grand Lady, Junior Daughter Counselor, and chairman of the Fundraising committee along with many other hats. Gladie served wherever she was needed.

Gladie was also a member of the 4th Degree Ladies of Grace, Chapter 18 and a former member of the Katherine Drexel Society.

Gladie lived up to the full potential of her name which means “happy” and “happiest life”. Gladie was truly the epitome of her name as she was happiest while serving others.

The aroma of gumbo, chicken rice, cornbread dressing, pies, and cinnamon rolls filled St Mary’s Church hall and the halls of Savannah Housing as she went door to door to make sure everyone had something to eat and no one was in need. The impact she had on others is everlasting and will forever remain in our hearts.

One fond memory her grandchildren hold, is how she secretly told each of them that they were her favorite.

Her final hours were spent surrounded by family reflecting on the legacy of her life, love and care. Her smile and kind heart will forever be cherished and truly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Brown and Lemar Richard; her husband, Joseph Stelly; her son, William Gamble Jr.; grandsons, William Gamble III and Torrian Allen, sisters, Virginia Richard Voorhies, Ella Mae Richard and Verdia Richard Johnson, brothers; Oliver Richard, Frederick Richard, Lemar Richard Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Joyce (John) James of Round Rock, Texas; Christine Allen of Round Rock, Texas; son, Lumas (Rosa) Chenier of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Kevin (Vikki) Bush of Missouri City, Toni (Joe) Fitch of Hutto, Texas, Desra Trahan of Pflugerville, Texas, Brandon Allen of Austin, Texas, Amber Allen of Round Rock, Texas, Tiffany Aaron of Port Arthur, Texas, Che’ (Shane) Monterosso of Illinois, Dacia (John) De Sir of Virginia, and Tyree (Juree) Chenier of Missouri; Monica (James) Scott of Leander, Texas; great grandchildren, Brittany (Joe) Francis of Hutto, Texas, Rian Bush of Houston, Texas and Ramsey Bush Adderley of Pearland, Texas, Cierra Montgomery, Dajia Scott, and Markell Fitch all of Leander, TX; sister, Frankie Williams of North Carolina; Gladie’s angels, Nelda Frank of Atlanta Georgia and Joyce Johnson of Round Rock, Texas who gave years of dedication and love to Mom’s care, and a host of other great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other close friends and family.

A special thanks to Cedar Pointe employees, Francois, Shelia, Tanya, Nedege, Kelly, and Gigi, and all staff who played a role in the life of our queen before she left this earth for her heavenly home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday August 27, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, TX.

The viewing and time for reflections from family and friends and celebratory songs, will occur at the church starting at 9:00 AM with reciting of the Rosary at 10:30 AM followed by the service at 11:00 AM.

Funeral services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.