Mrs. Josie Mae Gunner Bell (Mrs. Joe Bell), 79, of Port Arthur passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at her residence.

Her love and memories will remain in the hearts of her daughters Denise Keller (Abe), Jo Ann Wycoff (Richard) and Reatha Como (David); sons Joseph Bell, Jr. (Silva) and Richard Bell (Daphne); 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, 7 brothers, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Antioch MBC in Beaumont, Tx.

Visitation starting at 11 a.m. until the service time.

Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Port Arthur, Tx.

Masks will be required.