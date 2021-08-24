“Just pray for me” — Port Arthur mayor hospitalized with blood clots

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie is receiving treatment at a Houston hospital for pulmonary embolisms, or blood clots in the lungs, following a recent surgery.

Bartie, who had been absent from City Council meetings the past two weeks, said the blood clots are not related to his case of COVID-19, which he developed in December.

The mayor received his second vaccination in May, but has referred to himself as a “long hauler” that still suffers some complications due to the virus.

“Just pray for me,” Bartie said Monday when asked by Port Arthur Newsmedia if he had a message for the residents of Port Arthur. “They’re treating me.”