Mary Virginia “Ginger” Burleson, 76, of Allen, Texas passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Vitality Assisted Living.

She was born in Port Arthur, Texas on October 13, 1944 to Harrick Roy “Ray” Caraway and Essie Lee Brown Caraway.

Ginger was devoted to her family and her career as a nurse. She gave a lifetime of service to nursing in several hospitals, Cresthaven Nursing Home, Oak Grove Nursing Home and Port Arthur Home Health.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with a graveside service to follow at 10:30 a.m. in Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Ginger was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jerome “Jerry” Burleson and brother, John William “Billy” Caraway.

She is survived by her daughter, Misty Little and husband Paul of Mississippi, son, Greg Burleson and wife Jenna of Allen, Texas and four grandchildren, Triston Little, Elizabeth Little, Lucas Burleson and Parker Burleson.