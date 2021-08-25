expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2021

Police marked the road on West 7th Street (Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street) in Port Arthur following a hit-and-run fatality Monday night. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Authorities ID pedestrian, 71, killed in Port Arthur hit & run

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:09 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

A Port Arthur man confined to a wheelchair who died in a hit-and-run crash Monday night has been identified.

Crime scene investigators marked the section of West Seventh Street/West Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street where Monday night’s fatal encounter took place. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Jefferson County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said the deceased is Frank Richardson, 71, of Port Arthur.

A section of roadway in the 900 block of West Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street, formerly known as Seventh Street, still held signs of the crash on Tuesday morning. Neon orange spray paint marked spots on the road, each with a letter, A through F. Most of the markings were circular or oblong with the exception of one marking that appeared to be squared off.

The neon orange of one marked off area contrasted with the greyish street and what appeared to be dried blood.

The roadway was busy Tuesday morning with various vehicles from 18-wheelers and dump trucks to passenger vehicles either heading toward Houston Avenue or toward Texas 82.

The area where the fatality cash occurred is near Dunbar Avenue — the markers were mostly in the right hand lane, though some were scattered to the left hand lane and to a parking lane.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the deceased was confined to a wheelchair and was known in that area.

Police are not releasing suspect information at this time, Duriso said.

Port Arthur Police responded at approximately 9:48 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of West Seventh Street/West Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street in reference to a major traffic crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

A vehicle struck the victim and left the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as Richardson, was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett ordered an autopsy. He said the preliminary report should be available in a few days.

The fatal hit-and-run crash occurred in the 900 block of West Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street, formerly known as Seventh Street. (Mary Meaux/The News)

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

St. Catherine of Siena School updates mask rules following Diocese mandate

Nederland Bulldogs pull out of upcoming tournament

5 COVID-related deaths in 1 day reported in Mid, South County

Port Arthur asked to pay back $1M+ in Hurricane Ike response funds

Local

St. Catherine of Siena School updates mask rules following Diocese mandate

Local

5 COVID-related deaths in 1 day reported in Mid, South County

Local

Port Arthur asked to pay back $1M+ in Hurricane Ike response funds

Local

City manager remains hopeful amid concerns of pause to Motiva plant expansion

High School Sports

Meet Port Neches-Groves H-back Daylon Bergeron, this season’s X-factor

Local

Man jailed on $500K bond following corner store shootings that injured 2

Columns

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Julia Suits eager to enhance Zaharias museum

Local

Port Arthur Police working to release surveillance from Walgreens robbery

Local

Traffic stop costs Port Arthur man federal prison sentence this week

Local

Authorities ID pedestrian, 71, killed in Port Arthur hit & run

Groves

Health Department reports 20th COVID-related death for Groves resident

Local

“People in Texas and Louisiana need to stay abreast of this developing weather event”

Education

Port Arthur, Nederland & PNG ISD leaders talk new COVID rules, recommendations

Local

“Just pray for me” — Port Arthur mayor hospitalized with blood clots

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bilingual PNG senior Cyrus Bronson motivated by service & faith

High School Sports

Memorial defensive back Jelani Chevalier is more than “the other corner”

community

Jefferson County Go Texan Committee announces 2021 scholarship recipients

Local

Covid-positive? Here’s how to get treatment at the new infusion center

Local

VIDEO — Port Arthur Police make arrest week after 2 shot outside convenience store

Local

Person in wheelchair struck & killed Monday; police say vehicle flees scene

Local

Hurricane Center monitoring tropical development, releases possible tract

High School Sports

West Orange-Stark head football coach hospitalized with COVID-19

Entertainment

Community party planned in Vidor following designation as a Music Friendly Community

Beaumont

Infusion center opens in Jefferson County; see how to seek COVID treatment