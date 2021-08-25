expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2021

Bob West

BOB WEST’S CHIP SHOTS — RESULTS FROM BABE ZAHARIAS SENIOR TOURNAMENT

By Bob West

Published 12:05 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

The team of Rusty Hicks, Don MacNeil, Jerry May and Bob West went really low with minus 7 to win the front in the Tuesday Senior 2 ball at Babe Zaharias. On the back, the foursome of Ted Freeman, Kenny Robbins, Lee Bertrand and Everett Baker collected first place money with minus 3.

Format for the Monday Senior 50 Plus game at Zaharias was best three balls out of four. Tying the front at plus 1 was the team of Jim Cady, Glen Judice, Troy Touchet and Glynn Knight and the foursome of Ron LaSalle, Gary Fontenot, MacNeil and Darrell Mouille.

Winning the back outright at even par was the team of Joe Gongora, Rufus Reyes, Aubrey Ward and Harrell Guidry.

The Super Saturday 2 ball at Zaharias saw the team of LaSalle, Fontenot, Touchet and Adam Noel score a sweep. They were minus 5 on the front and minus 1 on the back.

Friday’s two ball at Zaharias produced a tie on the front at minus 4 between the team of Bill Hanley, Fontenot, Ron Mistrot and Knight and the foursome of Cady, John Jessen, Bob Luttrull and Keith Marshall.

Closest to the pin winners were Marshall (No. 2), Danny Robbins (No. 7), Richard Malone (No. 12) and Rick Pritchett (No. 15).

The Wednesday Babe Zaharias DogFight was played in an all-points-count format. Taking first place with 27 points was the team of Bobby Wactor, Lonnie Mosley, Dan Flood and Marshall. Tying for second with 23 points were teams captained by Earl Richard and LaSalle.

Closest to the pin winners were Gongora (No. 2, 15), Luttrull (No. 7) and Ed Holley (No. 12).

 Golf news should be e-mailed to rdwest@usa.net

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

St. Catherine of Siena School updates mask rules following Diocese mandate

Nederland Bulldogs pull out of upcoming tournament

5 COVID-related deaths in 1 day reported in Mid, South County

Port Arthur asked to pay back $1M+ in Hurricane Ike response funds

Local

St. Catherine of Siena School updates mask rules following Diocese mandate

Local

5 COVID-related deaths in 1 day reported in Mid, South County

Local

Port Arthur asked to pay back $1M+ in Hurricane Ike response funds

Local

City manager remains hopeful amid concerns of pause to Motiva plant expansion

High School Sports

Meet Port Neches-Groves H-back Daylon Bergeron, this season’s X-factor

Local

Man jailed on $500K bond following corner store shootings that injured 2

Columns

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Julia Suits eager to enhance Zaharias museum

Local

Port Arthur Police working to release surveillance from Walgreens robbery

Local

Traffic stop costs Port Arthur man federal prison sentence this week

Local

Authorities ID pedestrian, 71, killed in Port Arthur hit & run

Groves

Health Department reports 20th COVID-related death for Groves resident

Local

“People in Texas and Louisiana need to stay abreast of this developing weather event”

Education

Port Arthur, Nederland & PNG ISD leaders talk new COVID rules, recommendations

Local

“Just pray for me” — Port Arthur mayor hospitalized with blood clots

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bilingual PNG senior Cyrus Bronson motivated by service & faith

High School Sports

Memorial defensive back Jelani Chevalier is more than “the other corner”

community

Jefferson County Go Texan Committee announces 2021 scholarship recipients

Local

Covid-positive? Here’s how to get treatment at the new infusion center

Local

VIDEO — Port Arthur Police make arrest week after 2 shot outside convenience store

Local

Person in wheelchair struck & killed Monday; police say vehicle flees scene

Local

Hurricane Center monitoring tropical development, releases possible tract

High School Sports

West Orange-Stark head football coach hospitalized with COVID-19

Entertainment

Community party planned in Vidor following designation as a Music Friendly Community

Beaumont

Infusion center opens in Jefferson County; see how to seek COVID treatment