expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2021

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: “This system has the potential to become a major hurricane”

By PA News

Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development to 80 percent for the western Caribbean and western Gulf of Mexico late this week and weekend.

The National Weather Service released this forecast tract Wednesday afternoon.

A tropical depression is likely to form late this week over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, and move across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, where conditions are expected to be favorable for development, according to the National Weather Service.

“This system has the potential to become a major hurricane and could bring dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind and heavy rainfall to parts of Texas and/or Louisiana early next week,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

As a reminder, weather models rely on good initialization features.

Since this system is still a tropical wave covering a large region of the Caribbean, there is no low level circulation to point out exactly where this system is, Erickson said.

Poor initialization is part of what leads weather models to show a wide variety of landfall scenarios.

“People should monitor the progress of this system and ensure they have their hurricane plan in place,” Erickson said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland coach, superintendent talk impact of COVID on volleyball

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: “This system has the potential to become a major hurricane”

St. Catherine of Siena School updates mask rules following Diocese mandate

5 COVID-related deaths in 1 day reported in Mid, South County

High School Sports

Nederland coach, superintendent talk impact of COVID on volleyball

Local

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: “This system has the potential to become a major hurricane”

Local

St. Catherine of Siena School updates mask rules following Diocese mandate

Local

5 COVID-related deaths in 1 day reported in Mid, South County

Local

Port Arthur asked to pay back $1M+ in Hurricane Ike response funds

Local

City manager remains hopeful amid concerns of pause to Motiva plant expansion

High School Sports

Meet Port Neches-Groves H-back Daylon Bergeron, this season’s X-factor

Local

Man jailed on $500K bond following corner store shootings that injured 2

Columns

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Julia Suits eager to enhance Zaharias museum

Local

Port Arthur Police working to release surveillance from Walgreens robbery

Local

Traffic stop costs Port Arthur man federal prison sentence this week

Local

Authorities ID pedestrian, 71, killed in Port Arthur hit & run

High School Sports

Nederland Bulldogs pull out of upcoming tournament

Groves

Health Department reports 20th COVID-related death for Groves resident

Local

“People in Texas and Louisiana need to stay abreast of this developing weather event”

Education

Port Arthur, Nederland & PNG ISD leaders talk new COVID rules, recommendations

Local

“Just pray for me” — Port Arthur mayor hospitalized with blood clots

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bilingual PNG senior Cyrus Bronson motivated by service & faith

High School Sports

Memorial defensive back Jelani Chevalier is more than “the other corner”

community

Jefferson County Go Texan Committee announces 2021 scholarship recipients

Local

Covid-positive? Here’s how to get treatment at the new infusion center

Local

VIDEO — Port Arthur Police make arrest week after 2 shot outside convenience store

Local

Person in wheelchair struck & killed Monday; police say vehicle flees scene

Local

Hurricane Center monitoring tropical development, releases possible tract