August 26, 2021

4 pm storm tract moves away from Southeast Texas

By PA News

Published 4:23 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

Tropical Depression Nine is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm at any time.

The National Weather Service released this tract Thursday afternoon.

It will come into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday night, according to the National Weather Service, and head north to northwest.

“It is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane (category 3 or stronger) before it makes landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

While southeast Louisiana has the highest risk, southwest Louisiana and south central Louisiana are still in the error cone and need to monitor this forecast closely through the weekend.

Southeast Texas is outside the error cone, but should monitor the forecasts as well to see if any shift to the west occurs before landfall.
Life threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane force winds, heavy rains and tornadoes are all risks with this system.

Typically the worst parts of the hurricane are along and to the east of where it makes landfall.

