expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2021

Brittany Nicole Tims

Girlfriend arrested for murder after shot to the chest, Port Arthur Police say

By PA News

Published 2:00 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

Port Arthur Police believe a Wednesday night argument between a couple turned fatal, ending with a gunshot and a homicide victim.

Det. Mike Hebert identified the victim as 31-year-old Ronald Frazier.

His girlfriend, 26-year-old Brittany Nicole Tims, is charged with murder. Her bond was set at $100,000.

“A boyfriend and girlfriend got into an argument in the parking lot, and she shot him,” Hebert said. “She stayed at the scene. (Police) brought her down here for questioning and they placed her under arrest for murder.”

According to authorities, the only shot fired struck the victim, who fell where he was standing. Frazier was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police officers responded to 8445 Memorial Blvd. near Wing Stop at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday following shootings reports.

Arriving officers located Frazier, who sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest.

“Investigation revealed that both the suspect and the victim were in a relationship and became involved a verbal altercation. This argument would end with suspect shooting victim in the chest,” a PAPD release stated.

No other injuries were reported and no other suspects are being pursued, authorities said.

The shooting is under investigation by PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

4 pm storm track moves Tropical Storm Ida away from Southeast Texas

Yolanda Michelle Wiggins-Rubin

Mitchell James Bill

Girlfriend arrested for murder after shot to the chest, Port Arthur Police say

Local

4 pm storm track moves Tropical Storm Ida away from Southeast Texas

Local

Girlfriend arrested for murder after shot to the chest, Port Arthur Police say

Check this Out

“There are no beds, there are no ventilators” — Local officials describe COVID surge severity

Local

Alleged assault case outside Nederland Recreation Center sent to District Attorney’s office

Local

Police confirm man dies 9 days after being shot during Port Arthur robbery

Groves

PNG returns to court after outbreak; coach still recovering

Business

Speakers address taxes, economic development and construction projects at EDC luncheon

High School Sports

Nederland coach, superintendent talk impact of COVID on volleyball

Beaumont

POLICE: 2 shot, 1 killed Wednesday night in front of home

Local

Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: August 16-22

Local

“Life threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected”

High School Sports

Bulldogs want to start season off right against WOS

Local

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: August 18-24

Business

PA native named assistant branch manager

Local

Man shot, killed Wednesday night in Port Arthur

Local

Tricky storm to predict could create “limited lead time for people to evacuate”

Local

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: “This system has the potential to become a major hurricane”

Education

St. Catherine of Siena School updates mask rules following Diocese mandate

Local

5 COVID-related deaths in 1 day reported in Mid, South County

Local

Port Arthur asked to pay back $1M+ in Hurricane Ike response funds

Business

City manager remains hopeful amid concerns of pause to Motiva plant expansion

High School Sports

Meet Port Neches-Groves H-back Daylon Bergeron, this season’s X-factor

Local

Man jailed on $500K bond following corner store shootings that injured 2

Business

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Julia Suits eager to enhance Zaharias museum