August 26, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: August 18-24

By PA News

Published 12:08 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24:

Aug. 18

  • Gage Perez, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Monroe.
  • A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was filed 2600 block of Rose.

Aug. 19

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Bellaire.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Bellaire.
  • Theft was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Makara Kan, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Main.

Aug. 20

  • An information report was filed in the 2700 block of Boyd.

Aug. 21

  • Mason Smith, 18, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Woodlawn.
  • An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Terrell.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.

Aug. 22

  • Norma Zelsdorff, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Krystal Julian, 35, was arrested for false alarm or report in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • An information report was filed in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Georgia.
  • An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Georgia.
  • An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Georgia.
  • A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 6800 block of Howe.
  • Desmond Coleman, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5100 block of 39th Street.
  • D’vondre Jerry, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of 39th Street.
  • Jacob Johnson, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6200 block of 25th Street.
  • Morgan Brooks, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6400 block of Coolidge.

Aug. 23

  • No reports

Aug. 24

  • Nikki Gary, 39, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Victoria Ramirez, 37, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and warrants in the 4300 block of North Link.
  • An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Verde.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

 

