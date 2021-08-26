Mitchell James Bill, 67, of Port Arthur TX departed this life 8-19-2021.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Rita Milo Bill, 4 children, Kwon Bill, Devon Milo, Aries Milo and Mysheka Bill, two grand kids Tionna Rogers and Karson Romar, one twin brother, and one sister, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Homegoing services will be held at First Sixth Street Baptist Church on August 28, 2021, with visitation from 9am – 11am and funeral services immediately following.

Funeral arrangements provided by Bill Clair Family Mortuary, Houston Texas, services officiated by Rev. Kalan Gardner.