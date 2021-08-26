expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2021

Mitchell James Bill

Mitchell James Bill

By PA News

Published 4:02 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

Mitchell James Bill, 67, of Port Arthur TX departed this life 8-19-2021.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Rita Milo Bill, 4 children, Kwon Bill, Devon Milo, Aries Milo and Mysheka Bill, two grand kids Tionna Rogers and Karson Romar, one twin brother, and one sister, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Homegoing services will be held at First Sixth Street Baptist Church on August 28, 2021, with visitation from 9am – 11am and funeral services immediately following.

Funeral arrangements provided by Bill Clair Family Mortuary, Houston Texas, services officiated by Rev. Kalan Gardner.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Yolanda Michelle Wiggins-Rubin

Mitchell James Bill

Girlfriend arrested for murder after shot to the chest, Port Arthur Police say

“Life threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected”

Local

Girlfriend arrested for murder after shot to the chest, Port Arthur Police say

Local

“Life threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected”

Check this Out

“There are no beds, there are no ventilators” — Local officials describe COVID surge severity

Local

Alleged assault case outside Nederland Recreation Center sent to District Attorney’s office

Local

Police confirm man dies 9 days after being shot during Port Arthur robbery

Groves

PNG returns to court after outbreak; coach still recovering

Business

Speakers address taxes, economic development and construction projects at EDC luncheon

High School Sports

Nederland coach, superintendent talk impact of COVID on volleyball

Beaumont

POLICE: 2 shot, 1 killed Wednesday night in front of home

Local

Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: August 16-22

High School Sports

Bulldogs want to start season off right against WOS

Local

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: August 18-24

Business

PA native named assistant branch manager

Local

Man shot, killed Wednesday night in Port Arthur

Local

Tricky storm to predict could create “limited lead time for people to evacuate”

Local

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: “This system has the potential to become a major hurricane”

Education

St. Catherine of Siena School updates mask rules following Diocese mandate

Local

5 COVID-related deaths in 1 day reported in Mid, South County

Local

Port Arthur asked to pay back $1M+ in Hurricane Ike response funds

Business

City manager remains hopeful amid concerns of pause to Motiva plant expansion

High School Sports

Meet Port Neches-Groves H-back Daylon Bergeron, this season’s X-factor

Local

Man jailed on $500K bond following corner store shootings that injured 2

Business

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Julia Suits eager to enhance Zaharias museum

Local

Port Arthur Police working to release surveillance from Walgreens robbery