PA native named assistant branch manager

BEAUMONT — A Port Arthur native has been named assistant FivePoint branch manager in Beaumont.

FivePoint Credit Union President/CEO Erik M. Shaw announced Lissette McCartney’s promotion this week.

McCartney has more than 13 years of experience in financial institutions, with more than ten years of experience at FivePoint.

During the past ten years, she has held the positions of loan officer and full service representative.

She currently resides in Beaumont with her son and daughter.