expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2021

Tricky storm to predict could create “limited lead time for people to evacuate”

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

A tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form today or tonight, the National Hurricane Center announced at 7 a.m. Thursday.

READ HERE: The National Weather Service released a tract for the storm.

This system will reach the Gulf of Mexico by Friday night and could reach the Texas or Louisiana coast by Sunday or Monday.

It has the potential to be a major hurricane (category 3 or stronger), National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

The Hurricane Center could start issuing advisories as soon as 10 a.m. this morning.

“Unfortunately, this system is tricky because it has not formed yet, and it could make landfall within 72 to 96 hours,” Erickson said.

“There may be limited lead time for people to evacuate. Stay tuned to reliable weather sources, especially the National Hurricane Center and your local National Weather Service offices.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Yolanda Michelle Wiggins-Rubin

Mitchell James Bill

Girlfriend arrested for murder after shot to the chest, Port Arthur Police say

“Life threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected”

Local

Girlfriend arrested for murder after shot to the chest, Port Arthur Police say

Local

“Life threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected”

Check this Out

“There are no beds, there are no ventilators” — Local officials describe COVID surge severity

Local

Alleged assault case outside Nederland Recreation Center sent to District Attorney’s office

Local

Police confirm man dies 9 days after being shot during Port Arthur robbery

Groves

PNG returns to court after outbreak; coach still recovering

Business

Speakers address taxes, economic development and construction projects at EDC luncheon

High School Sports

Nederland coach, superintendent talk impact of COVID on volleyball

Beaumont

POLICE: 2 shot, 1 killed Wednesday night in front of home

Local

Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: August 16-22

High School Sports

Bulldogs want to start season off right against WOS

Local

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: August 18-24

Business

PA native named assistant branch manager

Local

Man shot, killed Wednesday night in Port Arthur

Local

Tricky storm to predict could create “limited lead time for people to evacuate”

Local

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: “This system has the potential to become a major hurricane”

Education

St. Catherine of Siena School updates mask rules following Diocese mandate

Local

5 COVID-related deaths in 1 day reported in Mid, South County

Local

Port Arthur asked to pay back $1M+ in Hurricane Ike response funds

Business

City manager remains hopeful amid concerns of pause to Motiva plant expansion

High School Sports

Meet Port Neches-Groves H-back Daylon Bergeron, this season’s X-factor

Local

Man jailed on $500K bond following corner store shootings that injured 2

Business

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Julia Suits eager to enhance Zaharias museum

Local

Port Arthur Police working to release surveillance from Walgreens robbery