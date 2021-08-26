expand
August 26, 2021

Yolanda Michelle Wiggins-Rubin

Yolanda Michelle Wiggins-Rubin

By PA News

Published 4:04 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

Yolanda Michelle Wiggins-Rubin, 45, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Friday, August 20, 2021.

She attended public schools in Port Arthur and graduated from Gulfport High School in Gulfport, Mississippi.

She was a member and active minister at Rhema Word Ministries.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Erwin Rubin; daughters, Malia Wiggins and Te’Yanna Rubin; son, Erwin Rubin, Jr.; her mother, Gloria Brown; her father, Felton Brown; her sister, Faith Brown; two nephews, J’Vani Brown and Zee Eric Roman; her mother-in-law, Betty Rubin; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Rhema Word Ministries, 4349 Lewis Drive, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time.

