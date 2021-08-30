expand
Ad Spot

August 31, 2021

The Julie Rogers “Gift of Life” Program announced Linda Domino, pictured, as the organization’s new Board of Directors Interim President effective August 2021.

Gift of Life names interim board president to help medically underserved in SETX

By PA News

Published 11:01 am Monday, August 30, 2021

The Julie Rogers “Gift of Life” Program is announced it has named a new board of directors interim president.

Gift of Life Executive Committee members appointed Linda Domino to fill the position held by the late Nell Morris, whose presidency extended nearly 25 years.

“Our hearts have been deeply saddened by the loss of our treasured president and beloved friend, Nell Morris,” Executive Director Norma Sampson said. “Certainly, no one can ever replace her, but Gift of Life is fortunate that Vice-President Linda Domino has agreed to serve and lead in this role.”

Regina Rogers with the Julie Rogers “Gift of Life,” Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso, center, and Sgt. Jonathan Green pose with department staff during a donation effort in 2020. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Domino has a long and outstanding history with Gift of Life, having served as chair of its principal fundraisers that included the Pink Shopping Card, Champagne & Ribs and the Julie Richardson Procter 5K Ribbon Run.

For her exceptional efforts, she has been recognized with Gift of Life’s Volunteer of the Year Award, the Champion of Our Cause Award and as an Angel Among Us Honoree.

During her more than 20-year tenure as a Gift of Life Vice-President, Domino’s influence has enhanced the program’s sustainability and expanded its regional endeavors.

“I am honored to accept the interim position as President of this well-established and well-loved organization that has an extremely dedicated group of board members, supporters, volunteers and staff,” Domino said.

“My goal in leading it is to build on its achievements that have impacted the lives of youth and adults for nearly 30 years.”

Gift of Life Founder & Chair Regina Rogers said Domino is an extraordinary community leader committed to advancing breast and prostate cancer prevention services for medically underserved and uninsured Southeast Texans.

“Both she and her wonderful husband Joe are exceptional volunteers who have assisted with screenings and educational outreach that also includes ovarian cancer awareness and anti-tobacco and anti-vaping efforts,” Rogers said. “We are grateful to have her at the helm as our new Interim Board President.”

The Julie Rogers “Gift of Life” Program was established in 1994 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Beaumont and for nearly 30 years has been dedicated to the health and well-being of medically underserved Southeast Texas women and men who cannot afford health insurance or high deductibles.

Since its inception, the program has made available more than 41,000 free breast cancer screenings and 10,500 free prostate cancer screenings and has helped extend the lives of nearly 350 medically underserved individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer and navigated to treatment by compassionate and knowledgeable caseworkers and medical professionals.

For more information about Gift of Life and its free services, please visit giftoflifebmt.org, call 409.833.3663 or email info@giftoflifebmt.org.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Confusion concerns antibody infusion patients; County announces mobile testing schedule

Port Arthur drive-by shooting targets home with residents inside

Nederland City Council voices support for airport development; awaits construction details

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Student Council ready to make positive change

Local

Confusion concerns antibody infusion patients; County announces mobile testing schedule

Local

Port Arthur drive-by shooting targets home with residents inside

Local

Nederland City Council voices support for airport development; awaits construction details

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Student Council ready to make positive change

Local

Evolving Port Arthur EDC board meets; those in attendance have hard time hearing

Local

Nederland native leading volunteer support at Fort Hood

High School Sports

Memorial thumper Devuan Davenport plays with no fear

High School Sports

Nederland receiver’s growth spurt adds new weapon to Bulldogs’ offense

Business

Twisted Gypsy celebrated as Nederland Chamber Business of the Month

College/Pro Sports

Father of former Longhorn quarterback to speak to Nederland coaches

Local

Information on free COVID testing centers to be announced

Check this Out

Lamar State hosting free COVID vaccination clinic

Lifestyle

Gift of Life names interim board president to help medically underserved in SETX

Business

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation moving ahead with changes in leadership

Beaumont

$6,400 theft in fishing lures foiled at Academy

Business

ON THE MENU — Enjoy catering, delicious to-go plates with Klasic Taste

Local

Nederland PD to add new officer, add detective position to ranks

Local

Port Arthur Eyemart express helps visually impaired

Columns

FLOYD BATISTE — Outgoing Port Arthur EDC CEO says goodbye to community he loves

Local

TxDOT provides timeline to reconfigure cloverleaf; updates other projects

Local

Affidavit: Port Neches man was riding on 4-wheeler with meth in pocket

Local

Free COVID testing sites in Jefferson County to open as death count climbs

High School Sports

Titans dominate Tigers in season opener behind Jah’mar Sanders, defense

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves bests Jasper before lightning stops game