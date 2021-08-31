expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

Carol Gloston

Carol Gloston

By PA News

Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Carol Gloston, 71, of Port Arthur, TX, passed away on August 22, 2021, in Port Arthur, TX.

Carol was born on December 31, 1949, to the late Jeff and Julia Menard in Lafayette, La.

She is a graduate of Paul Breaux High School in Lafayette, La.

Shortly after graduating from Paul Breaux High School in Lafayette, La, Carol moved to Port Arthur, TX, to search for greater career and life opportunities.

She remained a resident of Port Arthur, TX, until her passing.

Carol was a devoted, wife to Joseph Gloston until his untimely death.

She was also a devoted and loving mother to her son, Braden Collins.

She was dedicated to her family as she hosted family celebrations that were filled with her laughter, wisdom, and love.

She desired to continue family traditions as she created positive experiences and memories that would last a lifetime.

Her desire to connect and inspire others did not stop with her family.

She was a dedicated Christian and active member of New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX, as well as numerous organizations where she exhibited unconditional love while filling the stomachs of all that she encountered with her favorite soul food dishes and decadent desserts.

Carol leaves to mourn her son, Braden K. Collins; two sisters, Lillie Broussard and Linda Rizzo (Mike); her brother, Robert Clay, Jr.; one aunt, Cecil Collins; her close cousins as well as a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends.

She preceded in death by her loving parents; her beloved husband, Joseph Gloston; her loving brothers, Warren Menard and Claude Senegal; her loving sister, Beniemae Sam; as well as her loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A public visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral Service for immediate family only will follow. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Adaptive Sports for Kids readies fishing fun for special needs community

Is another Mid County Jack leaving the box?

PNG kicker Tate Sandell gives team a leg up on opponents

PNG, Nederland coaches clarify last week’s game results

Local

Adaptive Sports for Kids readies fishing fun for special needs community

Local

Is another Mid County Jack leaving the box?

Groves

PNG kicker Tate Sandell gives team a leg up on opponents

Groves

PNG, Nederland coaches clarify last week’s game results

Local

Confusion concerns antibody infusion patients; County announces mobile testing schedule

Local

Port Arthur drive-by shooting targets home with residents inside

Local

Nederland City Council voices support for airport development; awaits construction details

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Student Council ready to make positive change

Local

Evolving Port Arthur EDC board meets; those in attendance have hard time hearing

Local

Nederland native leading volunteer support at Fort Hood

High School Sports

Memorial thumper Devuan Davenport plays with no fear

High School Sports

Nederland receiver’s growth spurt adds new weapon to Bulldogs’ offense

Business

Twisted Gypsy celebrated as Nederland Chamber Business of the Month

College/Pro Sports

Father of former Longhorn quarterback to speak to Nederland coaches

Local

Information on free COVID testing centers to be announced

Check this Out

Lamar State hosting free COVID vaccination clinic

Lifestyle

Gift of Life names interim board president to help medically underserved in SETX

Business

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation moving ahead with changes in leadership

Beaumont

$6,400 theft in fishing lures foiled at Academy

Business

ON THE MENU — Enjoy catering, delicious to-go plates with Klasic Taste

Local

Nederland PD to add new officer, add detective position to ranks

Local

Port Arthur Eyemart express helps visually impaired

Columns

FLOYD BATISTE — Outgoing Port Arthur EDC CEO says goodbye to community he loves

Local

TxDOT provides timeline to reconfigure cloverleaf; updates other projects