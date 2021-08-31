expand
September 1, 2021

Carroll J. Johnson

Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Carroll J. Johnson, 71, of Port Arthur, TX passed Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Houston, TX.

He was a longtime resident of Port Arthur and service in the United States Marine Corp.

Carroll is survived by his siblings – two sisters, Bernice E. Davis and Bessie Everfield and one brother, Kenneth Everfield all of Port Arthur, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Lincoln Avenue, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Rev. Kalan Gardner will officiate.

Entombment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

